State suspends liquor licenses in Lakeview, Houghton, St. Joseph for violating Michigan COVID order

Liquor licenses have been suspended at three Michigan establishments Wednesday for violating the state’s recent public health order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued emergency suspensions of liquor licenses at the following establishments:

Chapz Roadhouse in Lakeview, permit held by Chapz Roadhouse

Rock House/Mine Shaft in Houghton, permit held by KMPD

Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph, permit held by ASJJ Hotel Properties, Inc.

Officials say all three establishments have violated the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS)’s latest emergency order that prohibits in-person dining services at all bars and restaurants, along with other restrictions affecting high schools, colleges workplaces and more.

Read: ‘3-week pause’: Michigan announces stricter COVID rules: What to know

On Wednesday, officials said that Chapz Roadhouse, Rock House/Mine Shaft and the Silver Beach Hotel violated the emergency order by allowing non-residential and in-person gatherings, providing in-person dining, failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us – from schoolteachers and students to frontline workers and caregivers, we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19. Business owners are no exception,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But the state has an obligation to protect the public health and welfare, and the emergency public health orders and the associated closures are needed to save lives. My office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to act to ensure the state upholds its responsibility to protect the lives of our residents.”

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 for Chapz Roadhouse and Rock House/Mine Shaft, and on Dec. 11 for the hotel to determine if the liquor license suspensions should continue, or if other fines and penalties should be imposed, officials said.

Anyone who wishes to report a violation at an establishment or suspected non-compliance with the MDHHS order can call the Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s toll free hotline at 866-893-2121.

Click here to read the entire announcement from the state.

Related: Nov. 25, 2020: State suspends 3 liquor licenses, cites 4 establishments for violating Michigan COVID order

On Wednesday, the state reported 6,955 new COVID-19 cases and 81 new deaths in Michigan since Tuesday. In total, Michigan has reported 373,197 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9,405 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,534 on Tuesday, slightly lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 98, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 191,900 on Tuesday, its highest mark on record. More than 165,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Read more