MHSAA: Michigan high school spring sports can start practice March 22, compete March 26

Michigan high school spring sports programs can begin practice on March 22 and competition on March 26, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Monday.

This is a delay of one week to the start of spring practices and competitions, the MHSAA said. The association’s Representative Council approved the dates on Monday, stating the one week delay is to accommodate a later end to winter sports this season.

Moreover, MHSAA said 74 percent of its member high schools favored a delay in springs sports activity for at least a week.

“The calendar change should alleviate pressures on indoor facility usage and athletes changing seasons with Winter sports concluding up to two weeks later this school year after a delayed start due to COVID-19 ... State coaches associations for Spring sports also were consulted. Generally, the great majority of Michigan schools are unable to begin consistent Spring sports outdoor activity and competition until early April,” reads a statement from MHSAA.

All spring sports tournament dates remain as originally scheduled, with MHSAA Finals in baseball, softball and girls soccer concluding the 2020-21 postseason June 19.

The entire Michigan high school spring sports season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the MHSAA Council said it approved an allowance for spring teams to meet for voluntary practices over 16 contact days this past September and October.

“General conditioning with an unlimited number of students is currently allowed, with other out-of-season training (four-player workouts, open gyms/facilities) allowed to continue through March 21, with Council having eliminated the preseason downtime restriction for Spring sports this year,” reads the statement from MHSAA on Monday.