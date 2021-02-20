Metro Detroit student athletes, parents share excitement as winter contact sports resume

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Michigan high school winter contact sports were allowed to resume beginning Feb. 8, and parents and student athlete are happy to be back in action.

“It means the world for her to be able to get back on the ice and play,” said Erin Grom, whose daughter Kiera is a freshman forward on Livonia girls hockey team.

Grom can recall when she found out hockey, wrestling, basketball and competitive cheer would be able to resume.

“It was a big celebration at our house. Lots of smiles, a lot of laughing.” she said.

Liggett girls hockey coach Gregory Paddison said he and his players wear masks at all times, even on the ice, and he’s seeing safety becoming a top priority across the board.

“We had a game last week where they didn’t allow any fans. Here, we’re allowed two per participant. Every place is different but what you see is every place is doing something,” he said.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, things have been smooth so far. Players like Liggett’s team captain Gabby Anusbigian are being careful not to jeopardize that.

“We just got to finish strong, stay healthy. I think everyone is doing their part... Hopefully we don’t have to worry about it,” Gabby said.

Grom said she was more worried about her daughter’s health not playing than she is now that she is competing again.

“It was really hard, it was heartbreaking to watch. There didn’t seem to be that fire in her eyes, something to look forward to. No outlet for the pressures and the stress of being at home and trying to do school online,” she said.

