23 Michigan employers cited for violating COVID, general safety rules, state says

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has issued more citations for several workplaces accused of failing to comply with health and safety protocols designed to protect employees.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) reported Friday that 23 more workplaces in the state have been issued citations for violating COVID-19 emergency rules or general duty rules put in place to protect employees from contracting and spread COVID-19, and other hazards.
According to officials, MIOSHA employees conducted on-site inspections of the 23 workplaces and found them to be in violation of the emergency or general duty rules, for which one violation of either type of rule carries a fine of up to $7,000.
The following Michigan workplaces have received citations for the following reasons, as outlined by MIOSHA:
COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations
- Midway Rentals and Sales of Negaunee, MI was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having on site a preparedness and response plan and not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,200. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Beacon Park Finishing, LLC and its successors, was fined $4,200.00 for violation of the emergency rules for COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not providing a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, daily entry self-screening protocols and training to employees on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $19,100. This inspection was in response to a governmental referral, view full citation document.
- Iron Mountain Powersports, LLC of Kingsford, MI was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $400. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Brighton NC Machine Corp in Brighton, Michigan was fined $2,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not following the local health department’s quarantine orders for a suspected COVID-19 case and not contacting the local health department when a known positive COVID-19 case was detected at the workplace. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $18,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- McLaren Port Huron Hospital in Port Huron, Michigan, was fined a total of $6,300 for serious violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not conducting a daily self-screening protocol for employees working onsite, not keeping everyone on the worksite premises at least 6 feet from one another to the maximum extent possible, and not requiring face coverings to be worn when employees could not consistently maintain 6 feet of separation from other individuals. An other-than-serious citation with no monetary penalty was issued for not creating a policy prohibiting in-person work for employees, and not maintaining a record of screening protocols for each employee or visitor entering the workplace. The inspection was in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.
- Prefix Corporation was cited for an other-than-serious violation of the emergency rules for a COVID-19 workplace safety requirement for not maintaining employee screening records. This inspection was a result of a state emphasis program for offices, view full citation document.
- Pro-Tech Environmental & Construction Services, Inc of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not wearing face coverings when not consistently maintaining 6 feet of separation from other individuals. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Santigo Roofing, LLC was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements, specifically no COVID preparedness and response plan, the lack of daily health screenings, and no onsite COVID safety coordinator. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Ampro, Inc. in Howell, Michigan was cited for a violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not maintaining a record of COVID-19 employee training. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Pro-Vision Solutions, LLC in Byron Center, MI was fined $1,500 for a violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of enforcing the use of face coverings. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Bingham Farms Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, was fined $700 for violation of the emergency rules for COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not providing a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, not implementing daily entry self-screening protocols, and not providing training to employees on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,400. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.
- John Joseph Companies, LLC of Ashwaubenon, WI was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having a COVID-19 written preparedness plan, not wearing face coverings when workers could not maintain 6 feet of separation, no COVID-19 safety coordinator on-site, not maintaining 6 feet of separation, not providing COVID-19 training, or documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Complete Roofing and Repair, LLC of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $400 for serious violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements, including the lack of daily health screenings and no onsite safety coordinator. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- MORR Construction, LLC was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,200. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Rodrigo Garcia Trejo of Detroit, MI was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $2,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Omar Nonato of Kalamazoo, MI was fined $400 for serious violations of Coronavirus Disease 2019 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of face coverings, no social distancing from other employees, no preparedness plan, and no COVID safety coordinator. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3,900. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- GLIC Electrical Services of Toledo, OH was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan, not performing daily health screenings and not having employees maintain 6 feet of distance where possible. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Cross General Contracting, Inc. of Munising, MI was fined $1000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not wearing face coverings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Smith Metal Structures, Inc. of Iron Mountain, MI was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not documenting daily health screenings. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Terrazzo Creations and Renewals, LLC of Iron Mountain, MI was cited for an other-than-serious violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
General Duty Citations
- Gerber Construction Co, Inc. of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Herzog Homes, LLC of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.
- Michigan Department of Corrections, Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing an adequate infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not identifying all close contacts for employees who had received a positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory test; not applying social distancing strategies on an operational level for employees who ate lunch; not taking adequate measures to assure employees wore face coverings and practiced social distancing: and not adopting protocols to clean and disinfect the facility in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. This inspection was in response to a COVID-19 related fatality, view full citation document.Officials say cited employers can contest the violations and penalties within 15 business days of the MIOSHA citations. Information about workplace safety requirements for Michigan employers can be found online here.
To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.
Several Michigan businesses and workplaces have been issued citations and/or fined since the pandemic began for violating coronavirus guidelines and health and safety protocols. Forty Michigan bars and restaurants have had their liquor licenses suspended due to violating the state’s COVID order.
