23 Michigan employers cited for violating COVID, general safety rules, state says

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has issued more citations for several workplaces accused of failing to comply with health and safety protocols designed to protect employees.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) reported Friday that 23 more workplaces in the state have been issued citations for violating COVID-19 emergency rules or general duty rules put in place to protect employees from contracting and spread COVID-19, and other hazards.

According to officials, MIOSHA employees conducted on-site inspections of the 23 workplaces and found them to be in violation of the emergency or general duty rules, for which one violation of either type of rule carries a fine of up to $7,000.

The following Michigan workplaces have received citations for the following reasons, as outlined by MIOSHA:

COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations

General Duty Citations

Gerber Construction Co, Inc. of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, of Reed City Mi. was fined $2,000 for violation of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $3,600. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

Herzog Homes, LLC of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

Michigan Department of Corrections, Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing an adequate infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not identifying all close contacts for employees who had received a positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory test; not applying social distancing strategies on an operational level for employees who ate lunch; not taking adequate measures to assure employees wore face coverings and practiced social distancing: and not adopting protocols to clean and disinfect the facility in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. This inspection was in response to a COVID-19 related fatality, in Adrian, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not developing an adequate infectious disease preparedness and response plan; not identifying all close contacts for employees who had received a positive result from a COVID-19 laboratory test; not applying social distancing strategies on an operational level for employees who ate lunch; not taking adequate measures to assure employees wore face coverings and practiced social distancing: and not adopting protocols to clean and disinfect the facility in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in the workplace. This inspection was in response to a COVID-19 related fatality, view full citation document. Officials say cited employers can contest the violations and penalties within 15 business days of the MIOSHA citations. Information about workplace safety requirements for Michigan employers can be found online here

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.

Several Michigan businesses and workplaces have been issued citations and/or fined since the pandemic began for violating coronavirus guidelines and health and safety protocols. Forty Michigan bars and restaurants have had their liquor licenses suspended due to violating the state’s COVID order.

More citations, suspensions