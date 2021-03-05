Here’s how COVID restrictions for Michigan restaurants are changing today

The COVID-19 restrictions on Michigan restaurants are changing Friday as the state loosens its grip on indoor dining.

Since Feb. 1, restaurants have been limited to 25% capacity for indoor dining. A 10 p.m. curfew was also enacted by the state.

But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this week that those restrictions would change, starting Friday (March 5).

“I’m proud that we are able to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.

Now, all Michigan restaurants and bars can fill up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 100 people.

Ad

READ: Here are the 14 changes to Michigan’s COVID rules

The curfew for indoor dining has also been extended to 11 p.m.

Customers are still required to wear masks whenever they get up from their table, officials said. Only six people can sit at a table, and parties have to be separated by at least six feet.

These new rules are in place until April 19.

RELATED: Why Michigan officials felt now was right time to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, of MDHHS, said it’s possible to continue re-engaging the economy because of the state’s COVID-19 trends. Though there has been a plateauing of cases over the last week, Michigan had seen a steady decline in case, positivity and hospitalization rate since January.

Ad

“All of the momentum that we are seeing is possible because we remain committed to following guidelines that protect public health,” Whitmer said.