Organizations get grants aimed at helping Detroit residents

DETROIT – Three dozen community organizations in Detroit will share $2.7 million in grants.

The grants are from the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund which provides funding for public services that improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents in the city.

Programs include those that provide prescriptions to residents who don't have insurance or financial resources, peer education through performing arts, and jobs training.

“Our goal through this program is to support the organizations that help support Detroit on a daily basis, offering important programs and services on which so many Detroiters rely,” said Julie Schneider, Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization interim director.

Grants were awarded in education, seniors, recreation, health and public safety. The funding comes from the $35 million in Community Development Block Grant funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.