New facemask rules go into effect in Michigan -- What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline.

The state is easing some of the requirements -- especially for those who are outside and vaccinated. The new COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order will go into effect Thursday.

The new rules impact everyone, particularly high school athletes. If a high school athlete has been vaccinated and isn’t symptomatic, they no longer have to be tested every week, which will change a lot of things.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is optimistic about the trend in Michigan’s COVID numbers as the daily case count continues to fall.

On April 16, there were 8,955 confirmed COVID cases reported. On Wednesday, the state reported 2,589 -- a 71% drop. There’s also been a 31% decrease in hospitalizations since April 6.

There’s also the possibility children may become eligible for vaccines, but Whitmer said they will not factor into Michigan’s total vaccinated percentage.

With many people deciding to not be vaccinated, what happens if we don’t get to 70%?