‘Thunder Over Michigan’ airshow returns as drive-in event in August

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Hudson River during a military flyover as part of July 4th celebrations on July 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

After a canceled event in 2020, “Thunder Over Michigan” will return to Willow Run Airport this summer -- as a drive-in experience.

“We are excited to announce our first ever Drive-In Airshow! The event will feature a morning show and an afternoon show each day. And to add to the excitement we just received a commitment from one of America’s Top Airshow Demo Teams, the USAF Thunderbirds!”

There are four shows in total: Choose between the USAF F35 Demo Team, USAF Thunderbirds (or both!), with a once in a lifetime event: World’s largest gathering of Mitchell B 25 Bombers. The shows are scheduled for August 7 and 8.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday, May 10 -- click here for more.

From the event: “Although Willow Run Airport has an expansive amount of space, we are limiting the capacity to ensure you have a safe and incredible experience. Tickets for 2021 are sold as “Drive-In Car Passes.” When purchasing, you can choose the morning or afternoon show in addition to the day (one pass required per show).

Ad

Each Car Pass admits entry for all vehicle occupants and there are no additional parking or admission tickets to buy. Tickets are expected to sell out and will not be available for purchase at the gate.”

Read more info on the safety plan and schedule right here.