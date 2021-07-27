Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the $50,000 winners from July 7-17

Michigan announced another round of winners from the $50,000 daily COVID vaccine sweepstakes drawings on Tuesday.
As part of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, the state is rewarding one person who received a COVID vaccine with $50,000 for every day in July. On Tuesday, the winners from July 7-17 were announced.
Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh was joined by MTV “Real World: New York” cast member Norman Korpi and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong to announced Tuesday’s winners.
NOTE: A winner was not announced for July 14 because that paperwork has not been processed. That winner will be announced in the next round.
Here are the winners:
- July 7: Leslie Boney, from West Bloomfield
- July 8: Johnathon Barraw, from Traverse City
- July 9: Mikayla Alexander, from Detroit
- July 10: Erika Smith, from Flint
- July 11: Majid Al-hacham, from Dearborn Heights
- July 12: Anthony Carroll, from Detroit
- July 13: Jonelle Shannon, from Grand Rapids
- July 15: Jacqueline Mabee, from Allegan
- July 16: Clara Jekel, from Holland
- July 17: Ke’Lexis Love, from Flint
Michiganders who get a dose of the COVID vaccine by July 30 are eligible for the $50,000 giveaway on the day they received their shot, as well as the top prize of $2 million.
As of Monday, more than 2.2 million Michiganders had applied for the grand prizes since July 1, according to the state. Nearly 98,000 children ages 12-17 have signed up for the college scholarship drawing, officials said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of getting 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As of Thursday, 62.9% of Michiganders 16 and older -- 5,091,577 people -- had received at least one dose.