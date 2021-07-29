Westland officials work to fight rising mosquito population

WESTLAND, Mich. – Mosquitoes have become a huge issue across Metro Detroit.

After intense rainfall, the city of Westland is taking a proactive approach to stop its insect problem.

There are 7,300 catch basins in the city of Westland. Due to the wet summer, the standing water in the catch basins is allowing mosquitoes to lay eggs and multiply.

“They’ve been calling the mayor’s office,” said Westland crew leader Russ Kennedy. “And they’ve been complaining about all the mosquitoes. I mean, they can’t go enjoy the backyard.”

That’s why the Westland Public Services Department came out Thursday to distribute spinosad -- a type of larvacide -- into the catch basins.

“It’s it’s meant to dissolve almost immediately when it hits the water because you want it to activate right away,” Kennedy said.

Spinosad is a natural substance made by bacteria that can be toxic to bugs. The city is hoping to eliminate the mosquito larva before they hatch so residents can enjoy their backyards for the remainder of summer without worrying about mosquito-borne illnesses.

The use of spinosad has been approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

