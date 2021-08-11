Consumers Energy: 180K without power in Michigan after overnight storms

Storms that rolled through much of Western and Central Michigan overnight on Wednesday knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes.

Consumers Energy reported more than 200,000 customers without power early Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., it had dropped to around 180,000.

Outages are scattered from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids to Mt. Pleasant to Standish. WOOD-TV reports that it could be up to three days until some affected customers get their power restored.

Storms brought high winds, topping 70 mph in some areas, but no tornadoes were reported. Several trees were reported down and even a fire was sparked from a down power line in West Olive. More storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday in Michigan.

You can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map right here.

Downed power line has sparked a fire in West Olive. @WxBrenn is on scene now. Tens of thousands without power and growing. pic.twitter.com/JZkYqnH3P3 — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) August 11, 2021

