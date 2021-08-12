Metro Detroit weather: Overnight storms cause flooding; more dangerous heat and storm chances today

Good Thursday morning Metro Detroit! Very loud and super soaking thundershowers and storms are still moving through Metro Detroit early this Thursday morning, so most of us will have a slow and rough go on the roads early this morning and we have Flood Advisories from overnight downpours which means you’ll run into pooling and ponding, and standing water. Turn Around Don’t Drown! Our air will stay very muggy with recent rains and the relentless heat was relieved by Wednesday’s storms which brought damage to our area in another cruel catch 22. Temps are mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out and about. Will we see another Heat Advisory today? You might want to think about packing a little extra water and prepare to really take it easy out there, especially if you work outdoors.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m.

We have a very good shot at 90°F again today and the humidity piled on top of that will make it feel like triple digit heat out there. This dangerous heat is almost over but don’t drop your guard listening to your body and checking on your neighbors. Cloudy skies after morning showers becoming partly sunny into the early afternoon with more scorching sun and heat in the mid and late afternoon. An upper level disturbance hanging around the Great Lakes for days will again bring a few heat induced pop ups later this afternoon and we are in a Marginal Risk (weakest risk) for Severe Storms from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Sunset is at 8:38 p.m.

A cold front late Thursday and early Friday will keep Friday shower chances alive tomorrow and temps in the low to mid 80s with a touch of humidity to end our work week. Movement of the cooler air coming will impact our temps as we hope to see cooler numbers for the late, late afternoon and evening. We’ll feel a noticeable chance in the air this weekend and it’s all good. Make grand plans for this upcoming weekend because we will have wall to wall sunshine with lows near 60°F and highs near 80°F both weekend days. And it’s the comfortable 80s without much humidity in play at all.

It slowly warms early next week back into the low to mid 80s and dry Monday and most of Tuesday. Model data hints at some remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Fred reaching Metro Detroit in the middle of next week. No promises but we’re hoping for some decent soaking showers without the flooding. We need it believe it or not.

