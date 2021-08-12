StormPins: Photos of lightning, downed trees, downed power lines, flooding after storms hammer Metro Detroit

A downed power line catches fire Aug. 11, 2021 6 Mile Road just east of Levan Road in Livonia, Mich.

Southeastern Michigan was hammered by another couple of rounds of severe storms starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The storms brought high winds and heavy downpours. Trees were left toppled while roads and freeways were flooded yet again. Thousands of residents were left without power. DTE Energy was reporting more than 500,000 outages Thursday morning.

Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers shared photos and videos of some of the storm damage, lightning and flooding throughout the region (share yours here):

Pattikoerner Troy

Knotsew29 Howell

twilso01 Madison Heights

Melanie and Eric Raeb Fenton

ladonnas69 Livonia

jdaftershock Monroe

Pins User Warren

Mike Molnar Windsor

IGot Theshot Berkley

Pins User Huron Charter Township

Mike Molnar Windsor

Mike Molnar Windsor

fiestyliz Imlay City

mlagin02 Hartland

RayA2 Ypsilanti

davejewellohl Wheatley

Becky Guthrie Garden City

Lexi Clawson

Pins User Unknown

Brandon Shamus Walled Lake

Brandon Shamus Walled Lake

Brandon Shamus Walled Lake

Pins User Waterford Township

Pins User Waterford Township

Pins User Waterford Township

Pins User St. Clair Shores

AlterCombo Monroe

