StormPins: Photos of lightning, downed trees, downed power lines, flooding after storms hammer Metro Detroit
Rounds of storms cause severe damage with downed trees, flooding across southeastern Michigan
Southeastern Michigan was hammered by another couple of rounds of severe storms starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
The storms brought high winds and heavy downpours. Trees were left toppled while roads and freeways were flooded yet again. Thousands of residents were left without power. DTE Energy was reporting more than 500,000 outages Thursday morning.
Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers shared photos and videos of some of the storm damage, lightning and flooding throughout the region (share yours here):
My dog and I found this tree on our early morning walk. There is black on tree so I’m guessing lightning hit it in North Troy!
Two trees down on garage… power lines burning after storms this afternoon.
Tree on house on North Rd in Fenton mi
Line down on 6 Mile Rd just East of Levan Rd.
Tree was struck by lightening at 3:57 PM
Lightning exposure with the bridge from Windsor
Uprooted Tree in Berkley by Wiltshire and Kenmore. Photo taken around 7pm 8/11/2021
Lightning exposure with Detroit from Windsor
Lightning exposure with Detroit from Windsor
Wind from afternoon storm uprooted this and three others on apartment building
Darkness In The Early Afternoon
A severe thunderstorm over Lake Erie on Wed afternoon.
56 Tecumseh Clawson Michigan
30 seconds of wind and it got crazy. Stop by middle earth
30 seconds of wind and it got crazy
30 seconds of wind and it got crazy
Downed lines cause fire on Greater Mack near 10 Mile in St Clair Shores.
