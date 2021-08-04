Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are 6 more $50k daily drawing winners

Michigan announced six more winners from the $50,000 daily COVID vaccine sweepstakes drawings on Wednesday (Aug. 4).

As part of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, the state is rewarding one person who received a COVID vaccine with $50,000 for every day in July. On Wednesday, the fourth round of winners were announced.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh was joined by Brian Calley, the president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, and a Grand Rapids winner during the announcement.

Here are the winners:

July 14: Debbie Cameron, from Port Huron

July 19: Brian Louissa, from West Bloomfield

July 20: Diedre Malloy, from Kincheloe

July 21: Joshua Long, from Grand Rapids

July 22: Joel Cotton, from South Lyon

July 23: Brianna Hrejsa, from Grand Rapids

NOTE: The July 14 winner was announced Wednesday because the paperwork hadn’t been processed in time to announce along with the other July 7-17 winners.

Michiganders who get a dose of the COVID vaccine by July 30 are eligible for the $50,000 giveaway on the day they received their shot, as well as the top prize of $2 million.

As of Monday, more than 2.2 million Michiganders had applied for the grand prizes since July 1, according to the state. Nearly 98,000 children ages 12-17 have signed up for the college scholarship drawing, officials said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer set a goal of getting 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. As of Thursday, 62.9% of Michiganders 16 and older -- 5,091,577 people -- had received at least one dose.