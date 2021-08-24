Man arrested in connection with fatal shootings of 3 elderly men in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. – A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of three elderly men at a Jackson County home has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Zacharie Scott Borton has been arrested as of Tuesday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of three men in Grass Lake Township. Police believe Borton shot and killed the men, and have been searching for him since Sunday, Aug. 22.

At about 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to a home in the 4900 block of Fishville Road, near the Sharonville State Wildlife Management Area, where they found three men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The deceased were identified as Delmar Eugene Fraley, 80; Edward John Kantzler, 70; and Michael George Pauli, 70.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette says Borton was residing at that same home for at least a few weeks prior to the shooting. The relationship between Borton and the deceased men is unknown at this time.

The suspected shooter was believed to have also stolen a red 2006 Ford Explorer, that was owned by Kantzler, from the home. It is unclear if the vehicle was recovered at this time.

Borton is also wanted by Grand Rapids police for felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a building, according to authorities. He was arrested in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, and is being housed at the Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they will be seeking charges against Borton.

No other details have been released at this time.

