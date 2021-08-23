Search for suspect continues after 3 men found dead in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – The investigation continues to figure out what led to the death of three elderly men at a home on Fishville Road Sunday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff, Gary Schuette, says the suspect in the case was a man who lived at the home, 43-year-old, Zacharie Scott Borton.

“We’re aware that he had been living there for at least a couple of weeks,” Schuette explained.

At this point the relationship between Borton and the seniors is unclear. Michael Pauli and Edward Kantzler were both 70 and found dead from apparent gunshot wounds along with 80-year-old Delmar Fraley.

Investigators believe Borton also stole a vehicle from the home. It is described as a red 2006 Ford Explorer with the Michigan License Plate, EDH 1595.

“That vehicle is missing from the residence. We believe that Mr. Borton is in that vehicle and we believe him to be a suspect in this crime,” Schuette added.

Turns out this isn’t the first time Borton has been wanted by the law.

“Mr. Borton is wanted by the Grand Rapids on a two count felony warrant for felonious assault and for shooting into a building,” Schuette said.

“We’re very concerned about Mr. Borden. We believe him to be armed and dangerous and we’re asking the public for assistance in locating him,” said Schuette.

Some family members did not want to go on camera but they say the men were patriarchs for their families. This loss now leaves behind a pathway of devastation.

Police still do not have a motive in mind. All of that remains under investigation. As more details come to light we’ll keep you updated on this developing story.

If you come across Borton do not approach him. Instead call 911 immediately or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931.

