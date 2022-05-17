Michigan Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducting inspections over next three days

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) officers will be conducting inspections of large trucks and busses at weigh station facilities and rest areas throughout the state beginning May 17.

The officers will be focusing their inspections on defective equipment and driver hours of service. Throughout North America, lives are saved daily as a result of these inspections.

It is predicted that more than 65,000 large truck and bus drivers will be inspected during this three-day operation.

Semi truck generic (pexels)

The Michigan State Police say that the vehicle inspection will include: