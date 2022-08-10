78º

WEATHER ALERT

Michigan

Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say

Police say alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rochester Hills, Oakland County, Local, Crime, Meijer, Market Place Circle
A shopper accused of attacking a cashier on Aug. 1, 2022, at a Meijer in Rochester Hills. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say.

Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac.

Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11).

Police say the suspect is not in custody.

Read: Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills over self-checkout dispute

Officials say that the incident occurred before 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills.

Police said the female shopper attacked a cashier who told her she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout line at the Meijer in Oakland County.

Officials said the victim was a 55-year-old woman.

There’s a $1,000 reward offered in search of the suspected attacker, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter