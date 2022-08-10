Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say

A shopper accused of attacking a cashier on Aug. 1, 2022, at a Meijer in Rochester Hills.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say.

Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac.

Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11).

Police say the suspect is not in custody.

Officials say that the incident occurred before 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills.

Police said the female shopper attacked a cashier who told her she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout line at the Meijer in Oakland County.

Officials said the victim was a 55-year-old woman.

There’s a $1,000 reward offered in search of the suspected attacker, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.