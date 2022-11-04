61º

Michigan

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022

Most major retailers expected to be closed

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

If you plan on making a last-minute run to a store on Thanksgiving day, you should know that most major retailers are expected to be closed.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 24. Some stores that are expected to be closed include Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Costco. Some grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open, but will likely have limited hours.

Here’s the list of stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022

Below is the list of stores expected to remain closed on Thanksgiving day this year.

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s Wholesale
  • Costco
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Ikea
  • JCPenney
  • Joann Stores
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Petco
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Staples
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

Here’s the list of stores expected to be open on Thanksgiving 2022

Below is a list of stores that are expected to be open on Thanksgiving day in 2022. The hours of operation and decision to open or remain closed may vary between locations.

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Cabela’s
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

