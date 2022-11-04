These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022

CARDIFF, WALES - DECEMBER 11: A closed sign hangs in the window of small business on December 11, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. Many UK businesses are announcing job losses due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

If you plan on making a last-minute run to a store on Thanksgiving day, you should know that most major retailers are expected to be closed.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 24. Some stores that are expected to be closed include Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Costco. Some grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open, but will likely have limited hours.

Here’s the list of stores closed on Thanksgiving 2022

Below is the list of stores expected to remain closed on Thanksgiving day this year.

Ace Hardware

ALDI

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale

Costco

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

Ulta

Walmart

Here’s the list of stores expected to be open on Thanksgiving 2022

Below is a list of stores that are expected to be open on Thanksgiving day in 2022. The hours of operation and decision to open or remain closed may vary between locations.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

CVS

Cabela’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Kroger

Meijer

Rite Aid

Starbucks

Walgreens

Whole Foods

