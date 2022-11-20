27º

Michigan State Police: House fire in Antrim County kills homeowner, dog and destroys home

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

MANCELONA, Mich. – A homeowner and their dog were found dead after their house caught on fire in Antrim County, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials say that the fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Green River Trout Farm in Chestonia Township.

Michigan State Police say that a neighbor called to report that a building on Green River Trout Farm was in flames.

According to officials, confirming the deceased’s identity may take several days. An investigation of the fire is being handled by Michigan State Police’s seventh district fire investigator.

