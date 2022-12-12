Kendra Scott to open jewelry storefront at Somerset Collection in Troy this weekend

TROY, Mich. – A new storefront is opening at the Somerset Collection in Troy, and fans of Kendra Scott’s jewelry should get excited.

A 1,200-square-foot store will display Scott’s current jewelry collections and offer her Color Bar brand. This will be the third retail location in Michigan.

Shoppers of the newest store can create customized jewelry by choosing from over 50 jewelry styles and 30 stones. There is also engravable jewelry that’s available.

Jewelry pricing starts at $30.

“I’ve always had a love of natural gemstones and noticed a white space in the jewelry market for quality styles and stones at an affordable price. So, I decided to create them myself,” Scott states on her website.

Scott’s jewelry has caught the eyes of a few celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Zendaya and Camilla Cabelo.

During the store’s grand opening this weekend, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to those in need. To learn more about Scott’s philanthropy work, click here.

Click here to RSVP to Kenra Scott’s Somerset Collection grand opening.