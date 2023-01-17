Michigan to fund nearly 200 school districts with school resource officers to keep students, faculty safe

The state of Michigan has announced that nearly 200 school districts will receive financial support to hire school resource officers.

The state is dispersing $25 million to 195 school districts to hire 195 SROs for the next three years. The state announced the new funding on Tuesday, stating that this program will help improve the safety and security of more than 334,000 Michigan students.

The funds given to the schools may be used to support the salaries, benefits and training for SROs.

According to the Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper, the state will be prioritizing smaller school districts in more remote areas to help reduce the time it takes for police to respond to emergencies.

“Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school. Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety.”

Below is a list of schools that will receive funding for SROs and the number of students enrolled in their district.