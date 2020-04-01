PSA: Safe to order carry out, delivery from restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Restaurant Association issues public service announcement amid COVID-19 outbreak
The National Restaurant Association (NRA) is notifying the public that restaurants are still available by carryout, curbside and delivery services amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the NRA, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have said COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, and therefore food is safe to consume.
