PSA: Safe to order carry out, delivery from restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) is notifying the public that restaurants are still available by carryout, curbside and delivery services amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related: Curbside Detroit: Movement urges residents to support local restaurants with takeout, delivery

According to the NRA, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have said COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, and therefore food is safe to consume.

Watch the PSA above, courtesy of the NRA.

Read More: