PSA: Safe to order carry out, delivery from restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

The National Restaurant Association issues public service announcement amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) is notifying the public that restaurants are still available by carryout, curbside and delivery services amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the NRA, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have said COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness, and therefore food is safe to consume.

Watch the PSA above, courtesy of the NRA.

