130M Americans receive economic impact payments amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS released figures on the current status of U.S. economic impact payments on Friday.

The federal government is providing economic impact payments -- also known as stimulus payments -- to residents in response to financial hardships faced by Americans amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Officials announced that about 130 million individuals have received the payment as of Friday, totaling more than $218 billion. Officials expect to deliver more than 150 million payments in total.

The Treasury released a document that shows the number of economic impact payments provided within each state and their total dollar amounts. Click here to view the chart.

The document says 4,081,884 payments have been distributed among Michiganders amid the pandemic, totaling $7,045,417,642 as of Saturday.

Eligible individuals who haven’t yet received their payment can click here to track their payment.

