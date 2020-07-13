LIVE STREAM: Calif. police provide update on body found in search of ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California will host a news briefing at 5 p.m. Monday to provide an update after a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera.

You can watch the news briefing live below at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Rivera, 33, went missing five days ago while boating on Lake Piru in southern California with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera’s son told police that they had been swimming and he returned to the boat, but she did not.

Search crews have been investigating the area.

Police announced on Monday that a body was found in the area, but would not immediately say if the body was Rivera or not.

One day after Rivera disappeared, police said they believe she had drowned.