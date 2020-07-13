79ºF

LIVE STREAM: Calif. police provide update on body found in search of ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. The search to find Glee" TV show star Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday, July 11, 2020, without any results, authorities said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that the search of Lake Piru will resume Sunday morning. Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California will host a news briefing at 5 p.m. Monday to provide an update after a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera.

You can watch the news briefing live below at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Rivera, 33, went missing five days ago while boating on Lake Piru in southern California with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera’s son told police that they had been swimming and he returned to the boat, but she did not.

Search crews have been investigating the area.

Police announced on Monday that a body was found in the area, but would not immediately say if the body was Rivera or not.

One day after Rivera disappeared, police said they believe she had drowned.

