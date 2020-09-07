LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds White House news conference

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news briefing at the White House at 1 p.m. on Monday.
You can watch live in the video player below.
The topic of the Monday’s news briefing was not announced.
