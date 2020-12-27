34ºF

National

Nashville police provide update on Christmas day bombing

Police identify suspect, say he died in explosion

Tags: Nashville, Tennessee, Nashville Bombing, Downtown Nashville, Christmas, Christmas Day, Christmas Day Bombing, National, News, National News
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Drake spoke before five officers told what they experienced when an explosion took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. The officers are part of a group of six officers credited with evacuating people before the explosion happened.
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Drake spoke before five officers told what they experienced when an explosion took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. The officers are part of a group of six officers credited with evacuating people before the explosion happened. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE – Nashville police provided an update on Sunday, Dec. 27 regarding an explosion that rocked Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

This live stream has now ended.

During the news conference, officials said that the person of interest who was recently identified, Anthony Quinn Warner, is responsible for the explosion and died in the explosion.

See: Authorities say man suspected of igniting bomb died in blast

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Read more: The Latest: Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.