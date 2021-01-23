$1 billion Mega Millions winning ticket sold at Novi Kroger

NOVI, Mich. – Everyone is talking about one of the largest lottery jackpots in history -- and someone in Metro Detroit is the winner.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Novi at the Kroger on Grand River Avenue and Beck Road. It’s worth $1 Billion.

And if the odds weren’t already in their favor, they don’t have to share that money with anyone. It’s all for them. The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all numbers drawn Friday night, they are 04-26-42-50-60 and the Mega Ball is 24.

The winner can either select an one time cash payment or about $739 Million -- which is about $530 Million after taxes -- or multiple payments over time. We asked people what would they do?

“I would definitely take multiple payments,” said Emma Putti.

“Definitely the lump sum,” said Ian Kinnard.

We reached out to Kroger and a spokesperson released the following statement: “Kroger congratulates the individual who purchased a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket at our location in Novi, Michigan.”

Now the store also gets some money for selling the winning ticket. Kroger is not sure how much just yet.

The winner hasn’t came forward just yet. Once they do, that information will be made public.

