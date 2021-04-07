CDC: 19% of Americans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Nearly 20% of all Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data as of Tuesday.

The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker site reports 63,016,976 people in the United States are fully vaccinated. That’s about 19% of the nation’s population as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Another 108,301,234 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, about 32.6% of the country’s total population.

Moreover, 56.6% of the U.S. population aged 65 and older have been fully vaccinated (30,976,740), and 75.9% of this age group have received at least one dose.

About 86.8 million of the vaccine doses administered in the U.S. have been from Pfizer, while 77 million were from Moderna and 4.3 million were Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Ad

The CDC reported 62,878 new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. on Monday, April 5 with an additional 353 deaths due to the disease. In total, the CDC reports 554,420 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

In Michigan, about 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered with 2.9 million residents fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 5. That’s a 36.7% vaccine coverage rate in Michigan. About 2.4 million of those doses were Pfizer, while 2.1 million were Moderna and 112,000 were Johnson & Johnson.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan rose to 707,463, including 16,297 deaths, state officials reported.

Ad

Tuesday’s update included a total of 4,964 new cases and 58 additional deaths, including 16 identified during a review of records.

Coronavirus resources in Michigan