LIVE STREAM: Indianapolis police hold news briefing following mass shooting

Detectives work the scene where multiple people were shot at the FedEx Ground facility early Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is holding a news briefing Friday morning on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility where eight people were killed.

The gunman also killed himself at the scene.

Five people were hospitalized after the Thursday night shooting, according to police. One of them had critical injuries, police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. FedEx said people who worked for the company were among the dead.

