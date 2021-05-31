LIVE STREAM: President Biden lays wreath, speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

ARLINGTON, Va. – President Joe Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery this Memorial Day.

You can watch the ceremony live starting at 10 a.m. in the video player below.

The president will also deliver remarks while visiting the cemetery on Monday.

The day before the holiday, Biden visited New Castle, Delaware in commemoration of the holiday.

President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day.

As a cold rain fell, Biden made his annual appearance at the commemoration in New Castle, not far from his Wilmington home, a day before he planned to do the same at Arlington National Cemetery on the official observance.

The death of his son from brain cancer at age 46 is ever-present for the elder Biden, with the loss defining so much of his worldview, dotting his speeches and stirring his empathy for others in pain.

The Memorial Day weekend, long an important moment for Biden, took on added poignancy this year as the president spoke frequently and emotionally of his own loss while expressing the gratitude of a nation for the sacrifices of others.

