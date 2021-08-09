Cloudy icon
Fully vaccinated Americans now can cross into Canada

Americans, legal permanent residents have to show more than passport to enter Canada

Priya Mann, Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Nearly a year and a half after the US-Canadian border closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Americans were finally able to cross land borders for non essential travel Monday.

But it was a trickle as opposed to a tsunami of American visitors crossing at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Monday.

“You know it’s a step in the right direction. I think people are happy to go back to Canada to visit family or if they have a secondary home there,” said Devin Chamberlain, U.S. Port Director.

US citizens and legal permanent residents will have to show more than their passport to enter Canada.

They must prove they’re fully vaccinated, show documentation of a negative test result within three days before crossing and register on the arriveCAN app.

The app requires travelers have a quarantine plan and be prepared to isolate if needed even though they’re vaccinated.

Returning home to America though is the same as it was pre-pandemic.

“The more they can do to be prepared by doing their homework, the better their trip will be,” said Chamberlain.

While it’s not as simple to cross into Canada as it was before Americans can finally shop, vacation or visit our neighbors on the other side of the Detroit river.

