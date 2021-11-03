Live stream: White House COVID response team provides update after shots authorized for kids

A bandage is placed on Mackenzie Olson, 10, after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at a pediatrician's office on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the pandemic and vaccine rollout just after vaccinations were officially greenlit for children.

Watch the briefing live at 1:15 p.m. in the video player below.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff on Pfizer’s COVID shot for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, following the FDA’s authorization. Children who get vaccinated for COVID will receive two low doses of the vaccine three weeks apart -- the same process that adults experience, just with a smaller needle.

The state of Michigan is preparing to administer shots to children, having pre-ordered 287,000 doses of the vaccine in preparation for the government’s final authorization.

