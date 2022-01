2022 Ford Maverick 2L-EcoBoost AWD Lariat. Preproduction vehicle with optional equipment shown. Available fall 2021.

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards are set to be announced Tuesday morning.

Here is the full list of 2022 NACTOY finalists:

North American Car of the Year

Honda Civic

Lucid Air

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII (Golf R/Golf GTI)

North American Truck of the Year

Ford Maverick

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Rivian R1T

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year