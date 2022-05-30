Remembering the victims of the Texas elementary school mass shooting

19 students and 2 teachers were killed on May 24, 2022 when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire inside a 4th-grade classroom.

UVALDE, Texas – Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Read: Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Local 4′s sister station, KSAT, is sharing the identities of the victims. Their names and photos are listed below.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Nevaeh Bravo, 10, was among the students who were shot and killed during a violent massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jackie Cazares, 10

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod who was killed in Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Photos of Robb Elementary School victim Jose Flores Jr., 10 (Jose Flores Sr.)

Eliahna ‘Ellie’ Garcia, 9

Ellie Garcia was one of 19 students from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed on May 24, 2022 during a mass shooting. (KSAT)

Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teacher

Irma Garcia. (UCISD)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, is one of the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Garza family)

Uziyah Garcia, 10

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP) (Manny Renfro)

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, killed in the Texas elementary school shooting (Luevanos family)

Tess Mata, 10

Tess Mata, 10, was killed in the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary. (KSAT)

Maranda Mathis, 11

Maranda Mathis, 11, was a 4th-grade student at Robb Elementary. She died in the mass shooting at the school on May 24, 2022. (Mathis family)

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was one of the victims of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School shooting. (Ryan Ramirez)

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Maite Rodriguez

Maite Rodriguez died during the Texas school massacre. (.)

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10

Undated family photo of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Courtesy: Felix and Kimberly Rubio)

Layla Salazar, 10

Vincent Salazar holds up a framed photograph of his daughter, Layla Salazar at his home in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Layla Salazar was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School. Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play "Sweet Child O' Mine," by Guns N' Roses and they'd sing along, he said. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10, died in the Texas elementary school shooting (Silguero family)

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 children and 2 adults killed in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

You can read more about the victims here.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with mental health you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines in a county near you.