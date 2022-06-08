Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, a Livonia, Michigan native who attended Stevenson High School, is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, a Vermont native and world class cyclist who was in Austin for a race.

Police responded to a call on May 11 at a residence in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue in east Austin and discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR on her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX17 in Austin reports that Armstrong may have killed Wilson after finding out she was involved with a former lover.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisting with the fugitive investigation has learned that the suspect was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest.

A search of outbound flights at the Newark airport revealed no reservations had been made under the name Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.

The U.S. Marshals have upgraded the Armstrong investigation to major case status and are offering up to $5,000 as reward for information leading to her arrest.

Investigators have determined Armstrong was at the Austin International Bergstrom Airport on May 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m. She boarded Flight #WN2262 from ABIA to Houston Hobby Airport and then boarded a connecting Southwest Airlines Flight #WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.

On May 25, investigators obtained from the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas another warrant for Armstrong for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

Armstrong is white, stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.