IRS gets $15M to find out if it can create online tax return system so Americans can file for free

The Inflation Reduction Act provided $15 million for the IRS to study how it could create a program that allows Americans to file their taxes for free.

The program would cut out the middlemen. The report must include third-party input and is due before Congress nine months after the Inflation Reduction Act became law.

The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Aug. 16, 2022. The $15 million is to study the cost of developing and running a free direct file tax return system, including costs to build and administer each release with a focus on multi-lingual and mobile-friend features.

The third party will look at the overall feasibility, approach, schedule, cost organizational design and IRS capacity to deliver a direct file tax return system.

The program, in theory, would replace the current free filing program. The free file program isn’t available to all taxpayers and isn’t widely used by eligible filers.

Filers who earn $73,000 or less can receive free guided tax preparation. The tax filing is done on an IRS partner site, but only some state preparation and filings are free.

“(B) TASK FORCE TO DESIGN AN IRS-RUN FREE Direct eFile TAX RETURN SYSTEM.—For necessary expenses of the Internal Revenue Service to deliver to Congress, within nine months following the date of the enactment of this Act, a report on (I) the cost (including options for differential coverage based on taxpayer adjusted gross income and return complexity) of developing and running a free direct efile tax return system, including costs to build and administer each release, with a focus on multi-lingual and mobile-friendly features and safeguards for taxpayer data; (II) taxpayer opinions, expectations, and level of trust, based on surveys, for such a free direct efile system; and (III) the opinions of an independent third-party on the overall feasibility, approach, schedule, cost, organizational design, and Internal Revenue Service capacity to deliver such a direct efile tax return system, $15,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2023: Provided, That these amounts shall be in addition to amounts otherwise available for such purposes.” Inflation Reduction Act

