ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Gunfire at Indiana middle school

A teenage suspect and police officers exchanged gunfire outside an eastern Indiana middle school Thursday morning before the boy ran inside and killed himself, authorities said.

Around the country:

Kansas: Three carnival workers have been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a couple. They were led to believe the killing was an initiation into a carnival mafia. Read more.

California: A man was rescued Wednesday morning after spending two days trapped in the grease vent of a vacant Chinese restaurant, police said. Read more.

West Virginia: Three people trapped in an inactive West Virginia mine for several days were rescued on Wednesday, state officials said. Read more.

Virginia: An emergency medical technician has been placed on unpaid leave after racist comments surfaced of him comparing black patients to gorillas and claiming to take "immense satisfaction" as he "terrorized" an African American boy with a needle. Read more.

Virgin Galactic's supersonic plane reaches space

Virgin Galactic's supersonic space plane soared into the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere Thursday for a milestone flight. The successful flight indicates the company is not far off from sending tourists to space.

Alleged Russian spy admits to conspiracy against US

Alleged Russian spy Maria Butina admitted in federal court Thursday morning to engaging in a conspiracy against the United States.

