Police seeking potential serial bank robber after Madison Heights bank robbed

Police are investigating several bank robberies that occurred from Oct. 18 to Oct. 26, 2018 (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are investigating a woman who they believe could be responsible for multiple bank robberies.

According to authorities, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman entered the Hollywood Market located on Campbell Road and walked to the Chase Bank located inside the store. She gave a 64-year-old clerk a note that said she had a gun and demanded money. She allegedly verbally threatened to shoot the clerk if he didn’t hurry up. The clerk placed money on the counter and the robber took approximately $2,500 and left on foot.

She was wearing a gray knit hat with a brim, black jacket with pockets, black sweatpants with “Pink” written on the left leg, sandals and a large blue surgical mask covering her face.

Police believe it is the same woman who attempted to rob the Chase Bank on Dequinder Road in Warren and the Vibe Credit Union in Sterling Heights, and successfully robbed Comerica Bank in Macomb Township and the Flagstar Bank in Troy.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at 586-307-9358 or the Troy Police Department at 248-524-0777.

Sterling Heights, Troy, Macomb Township and Warren police are investigating several bank robberys that occurred on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, 2018 (WDIV)

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Macomb Township bank robbery on Oct. 18, 2018 (WDIV)

