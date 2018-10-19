Sterling Heights, Troy, Macomb Township, Warren police seek serial bank robber

Sterling Heights, Troy, Macomb Township and Warren police are investigating several bank robberys that occurred on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, 2018 (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating a woman who they believe could be responsible for multiple bank robberies.

Police said the first attempted robbery occurred Wednesday at the Chase Bank on Dequinder Road in Warren. She handed an employee a note demanding money, but was denied as she didn't have a weapon.

On Thursday, the same woman is believe to have gone to a Sterling Heights Vibe Credit Union and tried again, police said. An employee at the credit union also denied her money.

The first successful bank robbery occurred at a Comerica Bank in Macomb Township at about noon.

According to authorities, Macomb County sheriff's deputies were dispatched the Comerica Bank located in the 16000 block of 26 Mile Road. A woman entered the bank, handed an employee a note demanding money and fled with a small number of large bills.

She left in a silver vehicle. Police believe it could be a Nissan Altima.

The second bank robbery occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the Flagstar Bank in Troy, near the intersection of Big Beaver and Alpine roads.

According to Troy police, a woman entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. No weapon was seen. She fled with an unknown amount of money.

The woman was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and wearing sunglasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a knee-length blue coat. Troy police reported she covered her face with a dark scarf.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at 586-307-9358 or the Troy Police Department at 248-524-0777.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Macomb Township bank robbery on Oct. 18, 2018 (WDIV)

