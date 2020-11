Eminem has allowed one of his songs to be used in a political ad. It’s for Joe Biden.

The new Biden ad features Eminem’s “Lose Yourself," over clips of voters lining up at precincts, urging people to get out and vote. It also features clips of Detroit.

Eminem has long been a critic of President Trump, targeting him in lyrics in multiple songs and freestyles over the last few years.

Related: Eminem tells crowd at 2017 Reading Festival: ‘F*** Trump’

Watch the ad below: