Detroit Mayor Duggan expected to announce 2021 re-election campaign

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce his run for re-election in 2021 on Wednesday.

Duggan has been in office since 2013. He won re-election in 2017, meaning this would be his third term if elected.

Before becoming mayor, Duggan served as deputy Wayne County executive, county prosecutor and then president and CEO of the Detroit Medical Center.

Other potential 2021 candidates for Detroit mayor include Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Michigan state representative, and state Rep. Shri Thanedar, who ran for Michigan governor in 2018.

