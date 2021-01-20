Metro Detroit students share thoughts on historic presidential inauguration

DETROIT – Every presidential inauguration makes history in some way.

Wednesday’s ceremony comes at a fragile time for democracy. Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.” This comes at a time when the nation is deeply divided.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now the first woman, first African American and first Indian American to serve as vice president of the United States.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman virtually met with dozens of students to watch and share their reactions to the significant moment in time.

An inauguration unlike any other amid a pandemic, unrest

Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden will look unlike anything the nation has seen before as the scars of COVID-19 and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol turn the West Front into a virtual ghost town compared to years past.

Instead of a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Instead of balls, there will be Zoom parties. Instead of hundreds of thousands congregating on the Capitol grounds and on the National Mall, there will be thousands of National Guard members.

