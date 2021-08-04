Dearborn mayoral race: Hammoud declares victory in primary, 2nd place unsettled

Two candidates will face off to become only the 7th mayor in Dearborn history in November.

Abdullah Hammoud declared victory in the primary election on Tuesday night. Hammoud held a substantial lead over the rest of the candidate field, as of 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The win sets up a November general election runoff for the city’s mayor seat with the 2nd place finisher. The city’s current mayor, John O’Reilly, is not running for re-election.

View: Dearborn election results for Aug. 3, 2021

Hammoud has served as Dearborn’s representative in the Michigan House of Representatives since 2017.

Hammoud released a statement on the primary victory:

“Tonight’s results showed that Dearborn residents are demanding change from City Hall. I’m honored and humbled with today’s victory, and I will work just as hard to earn everyone’s vote in the general election this November. We need a mayor who will put our working families first and tackle the tough issues, like lowering property taxes, stopping speeding and reckless driving in our neighborhoods, and fixing our crumbling infrastructure. Thank you, Dearborn -- this is only just the beginning. Let’s get to work.”

Ad

The 2021 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.