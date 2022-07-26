How each GOP candidate would combat inflation in Michigan if they were elected

Local 4 is asked the Michigan GOP candidates the same questions ahead of the Michigan Primary Election. Each candidate has a different opinion on the important topics that Michiganders care about. On Tuesday, the topic was based on the economy in the state and what they would do to help fight inflation.

Below are the responses the candidates had to the following question:

Q: What’s the first thing you will do to combat inflation and what is your plan to improve Michigan’s economy and stopping people from moving out of state?

“Our population is literally starting to go down but our spending is going through the roof. And so we have to start putting as much money back into Michigander’s pockets as possible. And we do that by doing what’s called forensic accounting on the budget. And then once we start getting after the budgets or cutting the budget, then we can start looking at eliminating the state income tax because we need to do these things because we need to attract businesses back here.”

“The way I will combat inflation, we are going to cut the budget big time. So we can lower the taxes, so we can make it more affordable to live in Michigan because there’s so much waste in our budget, whether it’s corporate welfare, whether it’s funding programs and projects that really don’t need to be funded that aren’t, you know, as an individual as a citizen of Michigan I’m not interested in funding a lot of nonsense. And so my point is, we will work to get that down.”

“I think right away we want to reduce the income tax. We’ve had the legislature come out and say that they’ve given the governor two offers of reducing the personal income tax. She’s vetoed both of those. That’s something that we know has already been worked out. We’d like to get that done right away, but over and above that, we want to make sure there’s no more pain.”

“Everything that I’m about is creating an environment for the people to be successful. In so I propose completely eliminating the personal income tax, the 4.25% tax. It’s the quickest most effective way to provide relief to families. See, I happen to believe that the people know how to spend their money better than Lansing.”

“One of the first things we can do is with the gas tax here in the state of Michigan, be able to give a break on that tax. I think that’s one of the main things is affecting every single person is what we’re doing at the pump the hardship caused on Michigan families. That can be the first thing that we do on top of that encourage more drilling of Michigan-based oil.”

