The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

More remains found at former funeral home

The cremated remains of four people have been found over the last 48 hours at the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

4 Fast Facts:

This is the funeral home where 11 infant bodies were found hidden in the ceiling last Friday.

The funeral home was shut down in April for "deplorable conditions"

An anonymous letter tipped off investigators.

The owner of the funeral home said he did not order his employees to hide bodies.

