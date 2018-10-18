The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018

Sunset in Detroit from the Windsor sky cam on Oct. 10, 2018 at 6:27 p.m.

Jail doctor accused of criminal sexual conduct

A doctor who worked at the Macomb County Jail is accused of being involved in sexual relationships with multiple inmates who were receiving treatment while in jail.

A Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney is charging the doctor with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

READ MORE: Macomb County Jail doctor accused of sexual relationships with multiple inmates

4 fast facts

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny was arrested Wednesday. Click here to see Nassar survivors react to the arrest.

Warren woman who crashed car with 5-year-old son inside made her first appearance in court. Click here for the details.

Former funeral home where the bodies of 11 infants were found was never thoroughly searched by investigators. Click here for the story.

Detroit man charged in assault, stabbing of elderly Dearborn doctor. A tip Local 4 passed along to police helped detectives make the arrest.

Be informed

Milner Arms Apartments reopen

Hamilton Midtown Detroit is officially open after a $16 million renovation. The building was formerly known as Milner Arms Apartments.

Click here for story.

Joe Louis Arena seats on sale

The iconic red seats from the shuttered Joe Louis Arena in Detroit are on sale for $50.

Click here for information.

Mega Millions

More than 1 million Mega Millions tickets have been purchased for Friday's $970 million jackpot.

Click here for story.

High school student charged with sexual assault

A 15-year-old boy was charged with sexual assault after an incident at Central High School on Oct. 8.

Click here for details.

Read More

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.