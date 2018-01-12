TOP STORIES Friday, January 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ypsilanti: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University.
- Trump: President denies making profane immigration comment.
- Warren: FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan.
- Sam's Club: 2 Michigan locations close abruptly.
LOCAL:
- Ypsilanti: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University.
- Bloomfield Township: 6-year-old girl drowns at indoor pool, police say.
- Warren: FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan.
- Sam's Club: 2 Michigan locations close abruptly.
- Battle Creek: Michigan man breaks into apartment, attacks woman with sword, police say.
- Detroit's East Side: Body found of woman wrapped tightly in blankets.
- Weather: 2-4 inches of snow expected Friday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Southern California: At least 17 dead after mudslides; search 'for a miracle' enters 4th day.
- Texas: Semi-truck flips off overpass and crushes sedan; both drivers OK.
- South Florida: Man handcuffed boy to dog cage, refused to feed him, police say.
- E. coli: 7 more cases reported in deadly outbreak.
- Louisiana: Superintendent gets death threats after teacher's arrest.
POLITICS:
- Trump: What we know so far about the president's health.
- Trump: President denies making profane immigration comment.
- Trump: President cancels trip to London, blames Obama for Embassy deal that took place under Bush.
- Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader slams 'five white guys' negotiating immigration deal.
- James Comey: Judge to review, maybe release Comey memos.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ellen DeGeneres: TV host, other celebs among those impacted by mudslides.
- James Franco: Actor disputes sexual misconduct allegations.
- Woody Allen: Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino say they'll never work with director again.
SPORTS:
- Golden Knights: Army challenges Vegas Golden Knights' name, colors.
- Kevin Durant: NBA star becomes 2nd youngest to 20,000 points.
- Serena Williams: After tennis star gave birth, 'Everything went bad'.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.