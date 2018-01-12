News

TOP STORIES Friday, January 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Ypsilanti: One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University.
  • Trump: President denies making profane immigration comment.
  • Warren: FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan.
  • Sam's Club: 2 Michigan locations close abruptly.

LOCAL

  • Bloomfield Township6-year-old girl drowns at indoor pool, police say.
  • Battle CreekMichigan man breaks into apartment, attacks woman with sword, police say.
  • Detroit's East SideBody found of woman wrapped tightly in blankets.
  • Weather2-4 inches of snow expected Friday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Southern California: At least 17 dead after mudslides; search 'for a miracle' enters 4th day.
  • Texas: Semi-truck flips off overpass and crushes sedan; both drivers OK.
  • South Florida: Man handcuffed boy to dog cage, refused to feed him, police say.
  • E. coli: 7 more cases reported in deadly outbreak.
  • Louisiana: Superintendent gets death threats after teacher's arrest.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: What we know so far about the president's health.
  • Trump: President cancels trip to London, blames Obama for Embassy deal that took place under Bush.
  • Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader slams 'five white guys' negotiating immigration deal.
  • James Comey: Judge to review, maybe release Comey memos.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ellen DeGeneres: TV host, other celebs among those impacted by mudslides.
  • James Franco: Actor disputes sexual misconduct allegations.
  • Woody Allen: Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino say they'll never work with director again.

SPORTS:

  • Golden Knights: Army challenges Vegas Golden Knights' name, colors.
  • Kevin Durant: NBA star becomes 2nd youngest to 20,000 points. 
  • Serena Williams: After tennis star gave birth, 'Everything went bad'.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

