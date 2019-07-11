Twins headed to trial in shooting over fried mushrooms at Detroit Coney Island

DETROIT - Twin brothers are heading to trial in connection with a shooting sparked by an argument over fried mushrooms at a Coney Island restaurant in Detroit, officials said.

A bystander who was shot during the June 19 argument at Nicky D's Coney Island took the stand Thursday in court and gave his side of the story.

Dwight and Duane Samuels, 61, face multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

The Samuels brothers were celebrating their birthday in the early morning hours of June 19, police said.

The shooting victim said he was sitting at the counter, waiting for his order, when a man and a woman came in and asked for fried mushrooms.

Other Nicky D's locations sell fried mushrooms, but the one at Seven Mile and Greenfield roads doesn't, officials said.

The woman was clearly disappointed when she found out they didn't sell fried mushrooms, the victim said.

"(Dwight Samuels) told her they don't sell fried mushrooms," he said.

"Did it appear the defendant was angry the store didn't sell fried mushrooms?" he was asked.

"Yes," he said.

The man and the woman left the restaurant but returned about 20 minutes later with Duane Samuels, according to authorities.

Police said a scuffle broke out and one of the brothers brandished a pipe and hit another customer.

Then, he pulled a gun on the man at the counter, officials said.

"I was holding my hands up, hoping he don't shoot me," the victim said.

He said they pushed him on the floor.

"When the bullet hit, it knocked all my teeth out," he said.

The Samuels brothers are also facing attempted murder, habitual offender and felony firearms charges, officials said. They are facing 25 years or more in prison.

