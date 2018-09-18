Waterford Township woman charged with murder of 45-year-old husband

Police say a woman admitted to killing her husband in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township woman has been charged in connection with the murder of her husband, officials said.

Tina Renee Talbot, 51, was arrested Friday after she called 911 and admitted to killing her husband, police said.

Officials said Talbot called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Friday from a home on Meadowood Drive. When officers arrived, they found Milosz Szczepanowicz, 45, dead in the backyard.

Talbot was taken into custody. On Monday, she was charged with homicide -- open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Talbot has a young son who was home at the time of the shooting. He was not injured and is now with family members, officials said.

A semi-automatic weapon was recovered at the home, police said.

Talbot is being held without bond. She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 3 for a preliminary examination.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.